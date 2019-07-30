Home

Iona BRADBURN

Iona BRADBURN Notice
BRADBURN, Iona. On July 27th, 2019, peacefully at home, aged 90 years. Beloved wife of the late John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Richard and Angeline, Shelley and Bruce, and Paul and Nicki. Loving grandma of 9 grandchildren and 13 great- grandchildren. Forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate Iona's life will be held at All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, St John's Road, Meadowbank, Auckland on Friday 2nd August at 11.00am. Cut flowers preferred or donations in memory of Iona to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter www.rescuehelicopter.org.nz would be appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 30 to July 31, 2019
