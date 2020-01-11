Home

ADAM, Iola Teresa. Passed away at Auckland Hospital on 7 January 2020, aged 83. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Christian and Cathryn, Guy and Frances and Gabrielle. Dearly loved grandmother of Eva, Solomon, Ava, Huia and Valencia. Godmother, dear friend, sister, aunty, cousin and whaea to many. A beautiful spirit who can now rest in peace. Moe mai ra. A service will be held at the Bishop Selwyn Chapel 446 Parnell Road on Monday 20 January 10.30am. Following the service and a cup of tea, people are invited to Grey Lynn to celebrate Iola's life (address to be advised). The Penny family wish to thank the team at Eden Retirement Village who cared for Iola with love over the last 5 years. Thanks also to the staff of Auckland Hospital.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 11, 2020
