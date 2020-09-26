|
COOKE, Inthia (May) (nee Coubray). Went peacefully to be with our dad (Gordon) on 24 September 2020, in her 100th year. She was the much loved mum / mother-in-law of Robyn, Patricia and Amyas, Lynette (Penny) and Vicki and Garnett. Dearly loved Nana to her 8 grandchildren, Granna to her 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. A short graveside service for interment of mum's and dad's ashes together will be held at 2.00pm on Tuesday 29 September at Pyes Pa Memorial Park, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. This will be followed by afternoon tea to celebrate and remember May's life in the Tui Lounge (same address). Thanks to all staff at Oaklands Ultimate Care for their care and kindness. In lieu of flowers, donations to World Vision NZ please. Communications to PO Box 152, Greenhithe, Auckland 0756.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 26, 2020