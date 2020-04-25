Home

Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Ltd
9-11 Hinemoa St
Paraparaumu , Wellington
04-298 5168
Innes Alexander CLARKE

Innes Alexander CLARKE Notice
CLARKE, Innes Alexander. 85 years young, at home in Waikanae on 22 April 2020 with his devoted wife Shirley by his side. Loved and loving husband of Doreen (deceased); father/father-in-law of Sara and Charles, Helen, Jane and Jerry, and grandfather of Lucy, Eliza, Thomas, Caitlin, Sophie and James. Cherished uncle of Diane, Denis, Suzanne and Sharon. Loved by the Reid whanau. Special thanks to Lynley for being in the bubble. We are heart-broken to lose him. A celebration of Innes' life will be held at a later date. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 2985168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 25, 2020
