Ingrid Louise TONG

Ingrid Louise TONG In Memoriam
TONG, Ingrid Louise. April 19 1969 - April 27 2019. We miss our dearly loved, beautiful queen of hearts, who passed away one year ago today. Ingrid, you broke barriers and built bridges with your smiles, laughter and love of people despite the challenges you faced. You taught us that life is not perfect, that it is how you deal with it that counts. Forever in our hearts. Alex (Mum), Natasha and Joanna and family; Steph and Sam and family. "You can dance every dance in the pale moon light."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 27, 2020
