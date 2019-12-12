Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Requiem Mass
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
11:00 a.m.
St. Paul's Church, 162 Waimumu Road, Massey
Resources
More Obituaries for Ingrid ERCEG
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ingrid Helen ERCEG

Add a Memory
Ingrid Helen ERCEG Notice
ERCEG, Ingrid Helen. Passed away peacefully on the 10th December 2019. Dearly loved, loyal and devoted wife of Clem. Loving and special mother of Steven and Maree and mother-in-law of David. Special and treasured Baba of Lucia, Mila, and Koston. We will all miss your welcoming smile and you will forever remain in our hearts. Requiem Mass to celebrate Ingrid's life will be held at St. Paul's Church, 162 Waimumu Road, Massey on Tuesday 17 December 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery. Pocivala u Miru Our Darling.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ingrid's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -