|
|
|
ERCEG, Ingrid Helen. Passed away peacefully on the 10th December 2019. Dearly loved, loyal and devoted wife of Clem. Loving and special mother of Steven and Maree and mother-in-law of David. Special and treasured Baba of Lucia, Mila, and Koston. We will all miss your welcoming smile and you will forever remain in our hearts. Requiem Mass to celebrate Ingrid's life will be held at St. Paul's Church, 162 Waimumu Road, Massey on Tuesday 17 December 2019 at 11am followed by interment at Waikumete Cemetery. Pocivala u Miru Our Darling.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 12, 2019