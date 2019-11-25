Home

Service
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
View Map
Ingo Jorg Peter WILHELM

WILHELM, Ingo Jorg Peter. After a battle fought with dignity. On Saturday, 23 November 2019; aged 78. Much loved husband of Fran for 56 years. Proud Dad of Helen (Invercargill), Inge (Jakarta), Julie (Hamilton) and the late Peter. Extra proud Grandad of Erin, David and Michael Jones. Respected friend of Murray Jones, Jason Groshinski and Wayne Lemin. No flowers, but donations made to the Cancer Research Trust NZ would be appreciated. A service for Ingo will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, at 11am on Wednesday 27th November, followed by a private family interment. Messages to 27 Myers St, Waikiwi Invercargill 9810, or to Ingo's tribute page on frasersfunerals.co.nz/ tributes J Fraser & Sons Ltd, FDANZ www.frasersfunerals.co.nz
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
