Inger (Kristiansen) DAVIES

Inger (Kristiansen) DAVIES Notice
DAVIES, Inger (nee Kristiansen). Born 1933 Denmark, died 16 July 2019 at home in Taupo. Wife of the late Neville V. since 1954, mother and mother-in- law of Mike and Sue (Hororata); Ross and Lee- Anne (Hawea); Helen and Michael (Dunedin); Steve and Leanne (Banochburn), and Geoff and Tania (New Plymouth). Grandma of Megan and Ryan; Sofie, Mieke and Annie, Blake, Caine and Grace; also Sam Paulin. A farewell will take place at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance 117 Rickit Street Taupo on Monday 22nd of July 2019 at 2pm. Garden flowers only or a donation to the Neurological Foundation may be left at the chapel. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 19, 2019
