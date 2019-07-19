|
|
|
DAVIES, Inger (nee Kristiansen). Born 1933 Denmark, died 16 July 2019 at home in Taupo. Wife of the late Neville V. since 1954, mother and mother-in- law of Mike and Sue (Hororata); Ross and Lee- Anne (Hawea); Helen and Michael (Dunedin); Steve and Leanne (Banochburn), and Geoff and Tania (New Plymouth). Grandma of Megan and Ryan; Sofie, Mieke and Annie, Blake, Caine and Grace; also Sam Paulin. A farewell will take place at The Founders Chapel of Remembrance 117 Rickit Street Taupo on Monday 22nd of July 2019 at 2pm. Garden flowers only or a donation to the Neurological Foundation may be left at the chapel. Taupo Funeral Services Ltd FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 19, 2019