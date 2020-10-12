Home

POWERED BY

Services
H. Morris Funeral Services
PO Box 36273
Auckland, Auckland 0748
+64 9 4895737
Service
Friday, Oct. 16, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Holy Trinity Church
20 Church Street
Devonport
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Inez SNOW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Inez Margaret (nee Campbell) (Peggy) SNOW

Add a Memory
Inez Margaret (nee Campbell) (Peggy) SNOW Notice
SNOW, Inez Margaret (Peggy) (nee Campbell). 94 years, died peacefully in Devonport 10 October 2020. Beloved mother of Bronwen and Craig Muir, Averil Griffin and Kevin Snow. Adored Grandmother of Nicole, Adam, Janelle, Alanagh, Rachel, Aoife and Brendan and 8 great grandchildren. Peace after long faith journey. A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Church, 20 Church Street, Devonport on Friday 16 October at 2pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Inez's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -