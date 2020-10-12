|
SNOW, Inez Margaret (Peggy) (nee Campbell). 94 years, died peacefully in Devonport 10 October 2020. Beloved mother of Bronwen and Craig Muir, Averil Griffin and Kevin Snow. Adored Grandmother of Nicole, Adam, Janelle, Alanagh, Rachel, Aoife and Brendan and 8 great grandchildren. Peace after long faith journey. A service to celebrate Peggy's life will be held at the Holy Trinity Church, 20 Church Street, Devonport on Friday 16 October at 2pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2020