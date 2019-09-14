|
MUDGWAY, Inez June. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 11th September 2019, aged 91 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Donald and daughter of the late Louise and Ivan Hill. Dearest mother of Cynthia and Alison and Mother in Law to Paul and Bruno. Sweetest Nana to Alex, Rebekah, Nina and Kieran. Forever in our hearts The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Friday 20th September 2019 at 12.30pm. The family wishes to thank the staff at West Harbour Gardens for their loving support and care given to Inez.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 14, 2019