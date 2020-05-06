|
MCDONALD, Ines Gioseffa Luigia. Peacefully passed away 1 May 2020 at North Shore Hospice. Ines will be dearly missed by her son Angus, grandson Ricky, daughters in law Jane-Louise and Sarah, and by her loved and cherished friend Rowey. In lieu of flowers, any donations can be made to North Shore Hospice at harbourhospice.org.nz Ines' funeral will be limited to those in her bubble, and held at Romaleigh on Friday 8 May 2020 at 2pm. Others will be welcome to join online; please contact Angus on 0212949889 for further details.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from May 6 to May 7, 2020