PANCHIA, Indukumar Prince (Prince). Passed away peacefully on 27 July 2020 at Auckland Hospital, aged 81yrs. Beloved husband of Valiben, loving father of Peter, Aneel (Michael), Prakash (David) and father-in-law to Ramila, Lila. Devoted Dada to Arun and Nakita, Jared, Daniel, the late Jaysri, Anjali, Anisha, Jahan, Shaan, Brayden, Novalee. Brother and brother-in-law of Nandi and the late Raman, Helen and the late Johnny, the late Luxshmi and Amrat, Damayanti and Ganesh, Victor and Savita. You will always be in our thoughts and forever in our hearts. The Funeral Service will be held in the Main Chapel at Morrisons Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 3rd August 2020 at 3.00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to be made to The Lions Club of Avondale.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020