VERMA, Indiraji. Peacefully passed away at home in Hamilton New Zealand on Tuesday, 18th August 2020. Indian author of Book "Indian Curries for Kiwis". Loved wife of the Late Major Krishan Das. Much loved mother and mother in-law of Sunil and Preet, Dr Mona, and Toni and Ram. Adored Dadi to Gaitri and Sayak. Daughter of Lalita and Munshi Ramchand Vasudeva. Sister to Shamsher and Raj, and the Vasudeva family. May her soul rest in peace. A funeral service for Indiraji will be held at The Hamilton Park Chapel, Newstead on Tuesday, the 25th of August 2020 at 3:00pm. All communications to the Verma Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434, New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020