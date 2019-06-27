Home

Ina Valerie Lyth (Val) CLARK

CLARK, Ina Valerie Lyth (Val).
CLARK, Ina Valerie Lyth (Val). Peacefully passed away on Monday 24 June 2019 at Bert Sutcliffe Retirement Village, aged 92. Loving wife of the late Laurence. Devoted mother of Tim and Paul (deceased) and Simon, Guy and Jeremy. Mother-in-law to Kathy, Kate and Maria. Cherished grandmother of 12 and great-grandmother of 18. A service to celebrate the life of Val will be held at Romaleigh, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Friday 28 June 2019 at 10.30am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 27, 2019
