SMART, Ina Rosalie. 25 November 1935 - 22 November 2020. One of a kind mother and mother in law of Cliff and Rena and Dawn and Ren. Grandma to Jonathan and Dily, Christopher and Becky and Laura and Richard. Gaga to Matthew, Evie, Zoe and Mackenzie. Special thanks to Woburn Masonic Care Home for their loving care. A service for Ina will be held in Cornwall Manor, corner Knights Road and Cornwall Street, Lower Hutt on Wednesday 25 November 2020 (tomorrow) at 10.30am. Gee and Hickton FDANZ www.geeandhitckton.co.nz 04-566 3103
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 24, 2020