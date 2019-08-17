|
DAVID-REWIRI, Ina Patricia (nee Rutledge). Three years have passed Mum since our beloved Tipuna welcomed you home. It is comforting, humbling and an honor to know that you are resting and enveloped in the warmth of their love. You are one of them now Mum. Guiding, protecting and watching over us. Whenever I'm going through upheaval and loss, I still hear your words and voice clearly 'Times like this are only sent to test us'. Your traits of unconditional love, patience, wisdom and strength will forever keep us in good stead for whatever lays ahead. Translation from your fathers Coat of Arms alludes to "Treasuring the Land - the Taonga is the Whenua' Mum, I know your will and the will of our tipuna is to safeguard our taonga for all future descendants. Until my last breath I will uphold and honor your will. I will ensure our tipu whenua is there for everyone, always. We love and miss you so much our Mum and Nan, Always in our hearts. Jodey, Mano, Jeremy, Rangitahi, Johnny, Tracy, Harley. Deeply loved and missed by your beloved partner Selwyn, his children and his mokos
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019