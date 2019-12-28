Home

MCDONELL, Ina (nee Upokoina Nena). Sadly passed away on 25th December 2019. Dearly loved mother to Heath and Sharon, Kellie and Daniel and Maureen and Patrick, cherished Nana of Noah, Max and Sofia. She will always be remembered as a wonderful grandmother, daughter, sister, aunty and friend to many. You will be dearly missed. A funeral service will be in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Monday 30th December at 12.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 28, 2019
