BROCK, Ina Margaret (nee Green). On 18th August 2020 at Kamo Home, 5 weeks short of her 100th birthday. Loving wife of the late Edward, daughter of the late Henry and Annie Green and sister of the late Norman. Loved step mother of the late John and David and step mum-in-law of Beryl, and treasured Ina of Murray and Shona. Very special thanks to the dedicated staff of Kamo Home for the many years of wonderful care and thoughtfulness which has been much appreciated. A graveside service for Ina will be held at Maunu Park Cemetery, Cemetery Road, Maunu, Whangarei at 1.30pm on Wednesday 26 August 2020. All communications to the "Brock Family" C/- PO Box 8043 Kensington, Whangarei 0145
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 22, 2020