ADAMS, Ina (Cissie) (Macdonald). Aged 101 years; sadly passed away on the 20th June 2019. Treasured mother and mother in law of Ian and Elizabeth, Rex and Judy, Heather, Ross and Debbie, Marian and Fred, and Kathryn. Adored grandmother and great grandmother. You will be dearly missed by all. A funeral service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel at Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road Glen Innes on Wednesday 26th June at 11:00am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 22, 2019
