|
|
|
JOHNSON, Ina Lynette (Lyn). Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 14th October, 2020. Dearly loved wife for over 52 years of the late Alan. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Ebaney (Perth), Andrea and Barry (Auckland), Vivienne and Sunil (London). Greatly loved Nana of Anges, Nell, Amelie, Addyson, Aralynn, William and Lucy. Loved sister of Neil and Kevin Mackintosh. ' A beautiful soul, loved by all who knew her'. 'Rest in Peace'. Memorial arrangements to be advised at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 17, 2020