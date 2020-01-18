|
ROUNTREE, Ina Jean (nee Sanderson). QSM. On January 14, 2020 peacefully, late of Papatoetoe, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved Mum of Gillian and Neil Johnston, Judy and Erwin Hopkins, Kathryn and Kelvin Mitchell, Kelvin and Deborah Rountree. Much loved nana of Michelle, Carl, Amber, Sarah, Rebekah, Rachele, Casey and Lane. Loving nana Jean to her seven great grandchildren. Devoted sister to Yvonne and the late Shirley and Ian. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11.00am. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020