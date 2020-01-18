Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ensom Funeral Services
15 East Street
Papakura, Auckland 2110
09 299 6646
Service
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe
Resources
More Obituaries for Ina ROUNTREE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ina Jean (Sanderson) ROUNTREE

Add a Memory
Ina Jean (Sanderson) ROUNTREE Notice
ROUNTREE, Ina Jean (nee Sanderson). QSM. On January 14, 2020 peacefully, late of Papatoetoe, in her 97th year. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Much loved Mum of Gillian and Neil Johnston, Judy and Erwin Hopkins, Kathryn and Kelvin Mitchell, Kelvin and Deborah Rountree. Much loved nana of Michelle, Carl, Amber, Sarah, Rebekah, Rachele, Casey and Lane. Loving nana Jean to her seven great grandchildren. Devoted sister to Yvonne and the late Shirley and Ian. A service will be held in the Chapel of Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11.00am. All communications to: Ensom Funeral Services 15 East Street, Papakura 2110 09 299 6646



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ina's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -