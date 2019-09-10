|
WIDDOWSON, Imelda Mary. On 7 September 2019 peacefully at home. Much loved wife of the late Denis. Cherished mother and mother in law of Niki, Mandy and the late Peter, Cindy and Kraig, Deb and Olaf, Sam and John and adopted daughter Catherine. Auntie of Maxine, Sandra (deceased), Anthony, Philip and Adrian. Grandma of Carmen, Michaela, Clementine, Jarrod, Phoebe, Jasper, Mikassa, Grayson, Sakima, Roman, Luke, Madison, Angelina, Dashiel and Mila. Great Grandma of Zanda, Kiyana, Asher, Caspian and R?mi. Rest in Peace our precious Mum now with our darling Dad. Requiem Mass for Imelda will be celebrated Thursday 12 September 11am at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Centreway Rd, Orewa, followed by burial at the Puhoi Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Westpac Rescue Helicopter would be appreciated and these can be left at the church.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019