Ilalio PATOLO

PATOLO, Ilalio. 27 July 2019, (4.15am) peacefully at Mercy Hospice, Ponsonby, age 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Iva Patolo. Much loved father and father-in-law of Joe, Sose (Teresa), Pas, Lina, Peai, Tina and Lio. Kevin, Eddy, Meli and Kalolo. Much loved Grandpa of his 20 Grandkids. Loved Brother Tulai, (deceased brothers, Tagatavao, Suaniu, Matiasi), (deceased sisters, Luisa, Telesia and Eve). A Family Service for Ilalio will be held on Thursday 1 August at 6:30pm. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday 3 August at 11am both will be held at Church of Christ the King, 260 Richardson Road, Mt Roskill followed by burial at Waikumete Cemetery.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 31, 2019
