WILSON, Ila Margaret. Peacefully on 29th June 2019, in her 92nd year. Beloved wife of the late Keith. Loved mum of Christine and Harvey and Margaret and Bruce. Loved nana to Craig, Sarah, Grant, Donna and Pene and special great nana to Toby, Ben, Willa, Beauden, Vera, Marcus, Liam, Hayden, Aleisha, Troy, Campbell, Lachlan, James, Abbey, Matthew, Hamish and her border collie Taz. As were Ila's wishes, the family will be celebrating her life privately. To live in the hearts of those we love, is not to die.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2019
