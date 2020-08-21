|
MURRAY, Ila Helen Alma (nee Rowan). Died on 19 August 2020, aged 95, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of Alex. Devoted mother of Linley, Shelley and Ainsley, and mother-in-law of Kevin, Niall and Simon.Adoring grandma to Wallis, Riley, Wolfe and Claude. A private cremation is being held. A memorial service will take place when possible. "Music is enough for a lifetime, but a lifetime is not enough for music" State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2020