Ila Helen Alma (Rowan) MURRAY

Ila Helen Alma (Rowan) MURRAY Notice
MURRAY, Ila Helen Alma (nee Rowan). Died on 19 August 2020, aged 95, surrounded by her family. Much loved wife of Alex. Devoted mother of Linley, Shelley and Ainsley, and mother-in-law of Kevin, Niall and Simon.Adoring grandma to Wallis, Riley, Wolfe and Claude. A private cremation is being held. A memorial service will take place when possible. "Music is enough for a lifetime, but a lifetime is not enough for music" State of Grace 0800 477 133
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 21, 2020
