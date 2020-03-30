Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Idris HORROBIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Idris Lavinia (nee Sholson) (Idris) HORROBIN

Add a Memory
Idris Lavinia (nee Sholson) (Idris) HORROBIN Notice
HORROBIN, Idris Lavinia (Idris) (nee Sholson). Born January 4, 1928. Passed away on March 27, 2020, aged 92 years, peacefully at Summerset Retirement Village, Karaka. Beloved wife and soulmate of the late Keith Charles Horrobin. A cherished and loved mother to Philip, Judith and Brett and mother in law to Dianne, Carl and Trudy. Nana to Delanie, Daniel, Brittany, Amy and Brody and great nana to Leo, Archie and Addison. Idris was incredibly loved and cherished by us all and will be missed so so much. Due to these unprecedented times and Idris's wishes, a private cremation will take place and a family gathering celebrating Idris's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Idris's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -