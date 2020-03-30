|
HORROBIN, Idris Lavinia (Idris) (nee Sholson). Born January 4, 1928. Passed away on March 27, 2020, aged 92 years, peacefully at Summerset Retirement Village, Karaka. Beloved wife and soulmate of the late Keith Charles Horrobin. A cherished and loved mother to Philip, Judith and Brett and mother in law to Dianne, Carl and Trudy. Nana to Delanie, Daniel, Brittany, Amy and Brody and great nana to Leo, Archie and Addison. Idris was incredibly loved and cherished by us all and will be missed so so much. Due to these unprecedented times and Idris's wishes, a private cremation will take place and a family gathering celebrating Idris's life will be held at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 30, 2020