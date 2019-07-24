Home

Idelma Veneranda (Ceccagno) JACKSON

Idelma Veneranda (Ceccagno) JACKSON Notice
JACKSON, Idelma Veneranda (nee Ceccagno). Passed away peacefully 21 July 2019, in her 97th year, with family at her side. Beloved wife of Andrew (deceased). Cherished mamma of Dinah and Stella. Loved mother in law to Gerald and Steve. Much loved Nonna to Gabriella and Adriana. A celebration of Idelma's life will be held at 1pm on Saturday, 27 July at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Tutta la vita e stata coraggiosa e gentile.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 24, 2019
