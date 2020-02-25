Home

Ida Lovey Romona Elizabeth (Cocker) SIMMONS

Ida Lovey Romona Elizabeth (Cocker) SIMMONS Notice
SIMMONS, Ida Lovey Romona Elizabeth (nee Cocker). Ida passed away peacefully on 22 February 2020 at Auckland City Hospital with her family at her side. Many thanks to the team at Ward 66. Loving wife of Trevor (deceased), treasured mother and mother- in-law of Alan and Kirsten, Carolyn, Peter and Annette and much loved grandmother of Carling, Lewis, Oskar, Nicholas and Jamie. A service to celebrate Ida's life will be held at the All Saints Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank, at 1:30pm on Saturday 29 February. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St John's Ambulance.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
