Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Lying in State
Tuesday, Jul. 28, 2020
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
10:00 a.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
Burial
Thursday, Jul. 30, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Waikumete Cemetery
Ida Harriett (Williams) BREACH

Ida Harriett (Williams) BREACH Notice
BREACH, Ida Harriett (nee Williams). Passed away suddenly Friday 24 July, 2020 at 6pm. A funeral service will be held in the Main chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson today on Thursday 30th July at 10:00am followed by burial at Waikumete Cemetery at 12.30pm. Ida will be lying in state at Morrison Funeral Home on Wednesday 29 July until 3pm should you wish pay your final respects. All communications C/- of the funeral home.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 29 to July 30, 2020
