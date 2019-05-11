|
DODD, Ida Ellen. Passed peacefully at Ascot Care Home, Invercargill on 1st May 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loving mother and mother in- law of Lyn (Sydney), the late Christine (Limehills), Heather and the late Don (Bluff), and Alex and Shona (Christchurch). An especially loved Nan of Michelle, Nicola, Michael, Hayden, Rowan, Kyle, Yonita Cherie, Christopher, Stephanie and partners, and loved Great and Great, Great Grandmother. In her 90th year. A service to celebrate Ida's life with family and friends was held at the Southland Crematorium on Monday 6th May 2019. Messages to Heather Bradley, 117 Bann Street, Bluff, New Zealand.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
