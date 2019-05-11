Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ida DODD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ida Ellen DODD

Notice Condolences Gallery

Ida Ellen DODD Notice
DODD, Ida Ellen. Passed peacefully at Ascot Care Home, Invercargill on 1st May 2019. Dearly loved wife of the late Ray. Loving mother and mother in- law of Lyn (Sydney), the late Christine (Limehills), Heather and the late Don (Bluff), and Alex and Shona (Christchurch). An especially loved Nan of Michelle, Nicola, Michael, Hayden, Rowan, Kyle, Yonita Cherie, Christopher, Stephanie and partners, and loved Great and Great, Great Grandmother. In her 90th year. A service to celebrate Ida's life with family and friends was held at the Southland Crematorium on Monday 6th May 2019. Messages to Heather Bradley, 117 Bann Street, Bluff, New Zealand.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 11, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.