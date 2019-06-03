|
|
|
DUCKWORTH, Ida Caroline. Passed peacefully at Mercy Hospice on 2 June 2019, aged 85 years. Dearly loved wife of Robert (Bob). Mother and Mother-in-law of Jennifer, Ian, Kevin and Julie (UK), Carolyn and Paul. Much loved Nana of Sheryl and Jeffrey, Paul and Lisa, Kelly and Katie. Great Nana of Zoe, Chloe, Braxton and Blayze. Forever in our hearts. Rest In Peace. A service for Ida will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Road, Mt Eden, on Thursday 6 June at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Mercy Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 3 to June 4, 2019
