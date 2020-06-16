Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Jun. 19, 2020
2:00 p.m.
St Paul's Anglican Church
36 Marsden Road
Paihia
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ian McGILL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian William McGILL

Add a Memory
Ian William McGILL Notice
Mc GILL Ian William. On 14 June 2020 peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of Kirsty. Adored father and father-in-law of Belinda and Derek, Rebecca and Mark, Matthew and Justine, Louise and Hamish. Proud Grandad of 12 and Great Big-Grandad of 3. A service for Ian will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, 36 Marsden Road, Paihia on Friday 19 June 2020 at 2.00pm prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Ian to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand PO Box 99182 Newmarket, Auckland, 1149 would be appreciated.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 16 to June 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -