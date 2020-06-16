|
Mc GILL Ian William. On 14 June 2020 peacefully at home. Dearly loved husband of Kirsty. Adored father and father-in-law of Belinda and Derek, Rebecca and Mark, Matthew and Justine, Louise and Hamish. Proud Grandad of 12 and Great Big-Grandad of 3. A service for Ian will be held at St Paul's Anglican Church, 36 Marsden Road, Paihia on Friday 19 June 2020 at 2.00pm prior to private cremation. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Ian to Leukaemia and Blood Cancer New Zealand PO Box 99182 Newmarket, Auckland, 1149 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 16 to June 17, 2020