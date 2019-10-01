Home

KENDALL, Ian William. Passed away on Saturday 28 September 2019. Much loved husband of Colleen, loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Geoff, John and Stephanie and Peter and Vanessa. Much loved Pop of Cameron, Elizabeth, Grace, Annie and John. "He will be sadly missed" A service will be held at St Luke's Presbyterian Church, 130 Remuera Road, Auckland on Thursday 3 October at 2pm. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pillars Incorporated (supporting children of prisoners), PO Box 97212, Manukau City or www.pillars.org.nz



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 1 to Oct. 2, 2019
