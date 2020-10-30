Home

Jason Morrison Funeral Services
24 Whitaker Road
, Auckland 0941
09-425 7707
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Ian William FRASER Notice
FRASER, Ian William. On 28th October 2020 after a short illness; aged 77 Years. Loved partner and best friend of Liz. Much loved father of Scott and Sharon, Keren and Pete, and Nick and Angela. Loved Da of his 8 grand children. Forever In Our Hearts A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at The Chapel of Jason Morrison Funeral Services, 24 Whitaker Road, Warkworth on Saturday, 31st October at 1:00 PM, followed by private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2020
