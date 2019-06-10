THOMAS, Ian Walter. Sadly Ian passed away in the company of family members on Friday 7th June, 2019; (just short of his 89th birthday). Dearly loved husband of Brenda for an epic 67 years. Treasured father of Judith and Alistair, Christine and Ian, Diane, Brian and Joyce, Murray and Joanne, Russell and Alison, Peter and Beth and the late Graham. Cherished grandad of 20 grandchildren and great-grandad of 25. Loved brother of Les and the late Allen. He loved us and we loved him. As a family we would like to thank Phil, the staff at Thames Hospital, and Kenwyn Rest Home, Te Aroha for their care and compassion of our beloved husband, dad, grandad and great-grandad. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Twentymans Grahamstown Chapel, 102 Kirkwood Street, Thames, on Thursday 13th June, at 11am, followed by private cremation. Messages to: 210 Brown Street, Thames.







Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 10, 2019