GORDON, Ian Stewart. Passed away suddenly at home on May 22nd. Dearly loved husband and father of the late Aru and Royce, beloved father of Whitney, adored 'Pops' of Isla, cherished father-in-law of Will, and treasured partner of Valerie. He meant so much to so many. Due to current restrictions, a private service will be held on Tuesday 2nd June, and a livestream can be accessed by contacting the Davis office on 09 6389026 before midday Tuesday.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 27, 2020