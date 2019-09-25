Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ian WOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ian Stanley WOOD

Add a Memory
Ian Stanley WOOD Notice
WOOD, Ian Stanley. NZ12967 RNZN PO Passed away peacefully on Thursday 19th September 2019, supported by his daughters. Loved husband of Anne for 64 years. Much loved father of Jenni and Allan (deceased) and Jill and Don. Loving Grandfather of Jason, Ian, Donald and Sheri. Thanks to the teams at Crossley Court, Orewa and The Beachfront Home and Hospital, Stanmore Bay for their loving care of Poppa. Ian has been farewelled privately by his loving family.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.