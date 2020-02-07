|
|
|
WAUGH, Ian Ross. Born May 17, 1934. Passed away on February 05, 2020, with his family at his side. Dearly loved husband for 57 years of Alison, loved father and father-in-law of Noelene and Kevin Pyle, Raewyn and Eddie Lowe, adored grandad of Brendon (deceased), Jonathan, Amy, Emma and Adam and beloved GG to nine great grandchildren. A service for Ian will be held at the Lifepoint Church, 300 One Tree Point Road, One Tree Point, at 11 am Tuesday 11th February 2020, followed by a burial at Maunu Cemetery, Whangarei.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 7, 2020