More Obituaries for Ian SAINTY
Ian Ronald SAINTY

Ian Ronald SAINTY Notice
SAINTY, Ian Ronald. Passed away 17th June 2020 aged 56, now at peace. Much loved son of Malcolm and Rosina Sainty (deceased), and Wendy and John (deceased) Paterson. Remembered with much love and laughter by Graham and Xiangyu, Johnny and Stacey, Carole, Teresa, Kerry, Scott, and Stephen; and his nieces and nephews, Blake, Callum, Lucie, Sarah, Harry, Kezia, Sean and Danny. 'You'll never walk alone'. A private service has been held at Dil's Funeral Services, North Shore. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hope Foundation at www.hopefoundation.org.nz or Youth in Transition at www.youthintransition. org.nz



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 24, 2020
