Ian Rodney HYDE

Ian Rodney HYDE Notice
HYDE, Ian Rodney. Peacefully surrounded by his loved ones at Waikato Hospital, on 26th June 2019. Aged 73 Years. Treasured partner of Sue. Much loved father to Garrie, Greg, Nicholas, Kristina, Phillipa and their families. A loved brother, uncle, stepfather, grandad, great grandad and kind master and daddy to the family dog Dolly. A Service for Ian will be held at the South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel Commerce Street Tokoroa on Monday 1st July at 1:00 pm followed by private cremation. South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 28, 2019
