Memorial Gathering
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
Ian Roderick (Ian) HARDING


1952 - 2019
HARDING, Ian Roderick (Ian). Born September 29, 1952. Passed away on November 25, 2019. Beloved son of Hal and Glen (both deceased), brother of Joy and Doug, Ralf and Kama and Liz and Di. Respected uncle and great uncle. Died with dignity after a long illness. Thanks to Jervois Residential Hospital for terminal care. An informal memorial get together for family, friends, and carers will be held this coming Saturday (Jan 11). Please contact [email protected] for details of time and place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 6, 2020
