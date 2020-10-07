Home

Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Service
Friday, Oct. 9, 2020
3:00 p.m.
Matamata Cemetery
McFarlane family plot
View Map
Resources
Ian Robert McFARLANE


1943 - 2020
Ian Robert McFARLANE Notice
McFARLANE, Ian Robert. 1943 - 23 July 2020. Ian passed away in Matamata on 23 July 2020, aged 77. Thank you to the staff at Pohlen Hospital/ Hospice for their amazing care. After a series of challenges with COVID 19 restrictions, Auckland travel restrictions and aged care interactions - a small service is now, safely possible. We plan to hold a service at Matamata Cemetery on Friday 9 October at 3pm at the McFarlane family plot, followed by a catchup (now) at the RSA in town. All are welcome for a reflection on Ian's life-long connection with Matamata at the RSA, Ngaio St, Matamata from 4pm. - Brett Harris and Watersons.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020
