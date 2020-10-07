|
McFARLANE, Ian Robert. 1943 - 23 July 2020. Ian passed away in Matamata on 23 July 2020, aged 77. Thank you to the staff at Pohlen Hospital/ Hospice for their amazing care. After a series of challenges with COVID 19 restrictions, Auckland travel restrictions and aged care interactions - a small service is now, safely possible. We plan to hold a service at Matamata Cemetery on Friday 9 October at 3pm at the McFarlane family plot, followed by a catchup (now) at the RSA in town. All are welcome for a reflection on Ian's life-long connection with Matamata at the RSA, Ngaio St, Matamata from 4pm. - Brett Harris and Watersons.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 7, 2020