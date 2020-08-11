|
McFARLANE, Ian Robert. 21 February 1943 - 23 July 2020 Ian McFarlane of Smith Street in Matamata passed away on the evening of 23 July 2020 after a quick and challenging illness while in the care of the specialists at Pohlen Hospital in Matamata. This private man will be missed by those who knew him well and by his nephews and niece (Brett, Dean and Teresa Harris). In keeping with Ian's wishes a small ceremony will be held in the Matamata Cemetery in Peria Road on Friday 21 August at 3.00pm. Ian will be at rest with his parents. For those who are able to attend there will also be a gathering at the Walton Golf Club 1929 Morrinsville - Walton Road on Friday 21 August from 4.00pm. The family thanks the work of the Waikato DHB and the Pohlen Hospital and, in lieu of flowers, people are encouraged to reflect upon (or donate, to assist) the good work of the Pohlen Foundation and its caring staff.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 11, 2020