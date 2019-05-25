|
|
|
GOLDSTONE, Ian Robert. Passed away suddenly at home on Monday, May 13, 2019. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Liz, son of the late Jack and Olive Goldstone, and loved dad of the late John. Adored granddad of Michael, Jasmine, and Jackson. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry and Karen Goldstone (Rangiora), and a much loved uncle of Trish and Regan Austin and their children Finlay, Logan, and Lucas (Ohoka); and Aaron Goldstone (Gold Coast). Life-long loved friend of Peter and Maureen Homan (Sunshine Coast), and dear friend of Lorraine. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late Ian Goldstone, 13 Wisteria Lane, Rangiora 7400. In accordance with Ian's wishes a private service has taken place. 'Remembered with love.'
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 25, 2019
