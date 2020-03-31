|
EVERSON, Ian Robert (Bob). With much sadness passed away early Thursday 26 March 2020 aged 85. Loved and loving father of Roger, Kathryn and Ross, much adored grandad of Stacey, Jamie, Joel and much adored grandpop of Eleanor and Bruce. and great grandad of Damian, Jamie, Jackson, Pippa and Billy and great grandpop to Isabella and Zoe. As a family we are happy he is back with his old mate and his beloved family and mostly at peace. He was a gentle man and will be greatly missed by us all and continues to teach us so many things. Miss you dearly Dad and Love you forever. A private cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Communication to the Everson family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 31, 2020