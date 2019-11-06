Home

CROSS, Ian Robert. Of Kapiti, formerly of Wadestown. Passed away peacefully at Eldon Lodge, Paraparaumu on Saturday, 2nd November 2019, in his 94th year. Beloved husband of the late Tui (died 4th October 2019). Much loved father and father-in-law of Grant and Gillian, Michael and Fi, Robert, Rosa, and Andrew and Nap. An adored Grandfather to Brett, Louise, Anna, Monica, Adam, Amaya and William, and great- grandfather to Edward, Jardyn, Ishaiah and Mikaera. Much loved brother of the late Pat, Marion, Peg, and Colin. A farewell for Ian will be held in the Kapiti Coast Funeral Home Chapel, 9-11 Hinemoa Street, Paraparaumu, at 1.00pm on Tuesday, 12th November; thereafter private cremation. Messages for the Cross Family may be sent c/- PO Box 119, Paraparaumu 5254. In lieu of flowers, donations to Wellington Free Ambulance, PO Box 601, Wellington 6140 would be appreciated. Kapiti Coast Funeral Home NZIFH FDANZ 04 298 5168
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 6, 2019
