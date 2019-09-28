|
ROWE, Ian Richard. Passed away peacefully on the 26th September 2019 surrounded by his family. Dearly loved partner to Jennifer and her children, previous husband to Patricia Mary Nesbitt and the late Helen Sandra Hopcraft, treasured father to Matthew, Stephen, Bryar, Shaun, Andrew and Seamus, and a wonderful father in law, grandfather, son, step-father, uncle and friend to many. A funeral service will be held in the Eastern Suburbs Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 79 Line Road in Glen Innes on Wednesday 2 October at 2:00pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 28, 2019