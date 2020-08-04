|
GODFREY, Ian Rex. Died on 30 July 2020, unexpectedly, at Dargaville Hospital, in his 91st year. Dearly loved husband of the late Shirley. Loved dad and father-in-law of Allen and Jenny, Sheryl and Ian. Loved grandfather of Samantha and Ay-Jae; Great-grandfather of Felix and Zeralda. A celebration of Ian's life will be held at Dargaville Lighthouse Function Centre, Harding Park, Dargaville, on Friday 7 August 2020 at 1 pm, followed by interment at Mount Wesley Lawn Cemetery. All communications c/- PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340. " Memories are forever"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 4, 2020