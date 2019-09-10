Home

POPAY, Ian. Passed away peacefully on Saturday 7th September 2019 at Waikato Hospital, aged 76 years. Loved husband of Alison. Dearly loved father of Kate and Duncan, Simon and Yasemin and Tessa. 'Gone from our home but not from our hearts' A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at the Chartwell Room, Hamilton Gardens, Gate 1 Hungerford Cres, SH1 Cobham Drive on Monday 16th September 2019 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Forest and Bird online at www.forestandbird.org.nz or can be left at the service. All correspondence to the Popay family C/- PO Box 276, Hamilton 3240. Woolertons Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 10, 2019
