Friday, Jun. 5, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Mahurangi Presbyterian Church
Pulham Road
Warkworth
PENNEFATHER, Ian. Suddenly on Sunday 31st May 2020; aged 87 Years. Much loved husband of Mary. Loved father of Paul, Elizabeth, Judith, Andrew, Lynnette and their families. Always in our Hearts A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at Mahurangi Presbyterian Church, Pulham Road, Warkworth on Friday, 5th June at 11:00 AM, followed by interment. Due to current restrictions, if you wish to attend please contact [email protected] gmail.com on or before Thursday 4th June 2020.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020
