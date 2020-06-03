|
PENNEFATHER, Ian. Suddenly on Sunday 31st May 2020; aged 87 Years. Much loved husband of Mary. Loved father of Paul, Elizabeth, Judith, Andrew, Lynnette and their families. Always in our Hearts A service to celebrate Ian's life will be held at Mahurangi Presbyterian Church, Pulham Road, Warkworth on Friday, 5th June at 11:00 AM, followed by interment. Due to current restrictions, if you wish to attend please contact [email protected] gmail.com on or before Thursday 4th June 2020.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 3, 2020